Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 5 March, 2020, 4:48 AM
latest
Home Sports

Tight win boosts Tigers confidence to whitewash Zimbabwe again

Published : Thursday, 5 March, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 28

A thrilling victory in the second match, in which they survived a Donald Tiripano scare to record a four-run victory over Zimbabwe, gave Bangladesh a confidence to inflict whitewash on the visitors for the fourth straight time regardless of any situation.
In the second game on Tuesday, Bangladesh posted a hefty 322-8, their highest total against the Southern African nation, thanks to a record-breaking 158 of Tamim Iqbal but the game went down the wire, vastly due to a 28 ball-52 not out of Tiripano.
The Zimbabwe No. 9 batsman raised a prospect of an unlikely victory with his sheer power-hitting ability as the Bangladesh bowlers found it tough to grip the ball due to excessive dew at night. However, the host found a formula to stop a Zimbabwe juggernaut to win the game finally, a thing which gave the captain Mashrafe Bin Mortaza a confidence to whitewash Zimbabwe once again, no matter how tough situation arises in the third and final game.
For the last three times in bilateral series, Bangladesh whitewashed Zimbabwe and won 15 straight matches against them so far.
When most of the Bangladeshi players were confident that they could beat Zimbabwe with ease, only Mashrafe warned his side not to take the visitors such lightly, saying that they have ability to beat Bangladesh because in the recent past they came close to grab a victory in several matches.
Mashrafe's statement proved preciously right in the second game as Zimbabwe gave the indication that they could beat Bangladesh.
"I think a win is a win, but it was a close win. We held our nerves well in the win. Winning is something we'll take to the next match," Mashrafe said.
Bangladesh rested the likes of Mustafizur Rahman and Saifuddin for the second ODI, considering their workload. But the bowlers -Al-Amin Hossain and Shafiul Islam who replaced them bowled too badly.    -BSS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Liverpool beaten again as Chelsea ease into FA Cup quarters
Rooney will have point to prove against Man Utd, says Solskjaer
GPH Ispat sponsored 2-day Media Cup Cricket tournament begins
Tight win boosts Tigers confidence to whitewash Zimbabwe again
Bashundhara earn 2-1 win over Rahmatganj in BPL Football
Gazi Group roped Mominul, Soumya, Akbar
Tamim doesn't believe his record will last long
Badal Roy reaffirms of competing for president post


Latest News
Global growth to dip below last year's rate: IMF chief
Bloomberg suspends campaign, endorses Biden
Bangladesh eyes more investment, trade with image boost: FM
BNP demands deferment of CCC polls
BGB can't avert responsibility in Khagrachhari deaths:NHRC
3 committees in each district formed to check coronavirus: Minister
Judge's transfer an ominous sign for judiciary, rule of law: TIB
College student found hanging
Housewife 'kills self' jumping into flame
New gas field discovered in Cumilla
Most Read News
Kuwait restricts entry from Bangladesh, 9 other nations
Bangladeshi infected with coronavirus in Italy
Dark matter mystery solved after 'exciting' new particle found
Suddhananda Mahathero passes away
Ship-breaking industry: Emerging sector of economy
Why transfer of Pirojpur district judge unlawful, asks HC
Top Berlin film fest prize for Iranian director
India to lift onion export ban on March 15
Tigers seal ODI series trouncing Zimbabwe in nail biting match
Gonoforum dissolves central committee amid brawl
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft