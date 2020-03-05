Video
Thursday, 5 March, 2020
Bashundhara earn 2-1 win over Rahmatganj in BPL Football

Published : Thursday, 5 March, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 27

Defending champions Bashundhara Kings recorded their third victory in the ongoing Bangladesh Premier League beating Rahmatganj Muslim and Friends Society by 2-1 goals held today (Wednesday) at Bangabandhu National Stadium (BNS).
With this win, Bashundhara Kings moved up with ten points, equal with Saif Sporting Club, who also have ten points, from four matches while bottom-ranked Rahmatganj Muslim and Friends Society remained at their previous credit of one point playing the same number of outings.
In the day's match, Daniel Colindres opened an account scoring the first goal for Bashundhara Kings early in the 4th minute while Akobir Turaev restored the parity for Rahmatganj in the 38th minute of the match.
Bakhtiyar Duyshobekov sealed the victory for Bashundhara scoring the second goal in the 45th minute of the match.
After the lemon break, the traditional old Dhaka outfit Rahmatganj tried to stage a fight back in the match crating some scoring chances but failed to convert those into a goal due to lack of proper finishing.
Bashundhara will play their next match against Mohammedan SC scheduled to be held on March 7 at Shaheed Dhirendranath Stadium in Comilla while Rahmatganj meet Uttar Baridhara Club on March 8 at BNS.    -BSS


