Gazi Group roped Mominul, Soumya, Akbar





The League is set to begin on March 15 in Cox's Bazar.

A total of 20 cricketers took part in the day's transfer formalities at the Cricket Committee of Dhaka Metropolis (CCDM) office at Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Mirpur on Wednesday.

The Inter-club players transfer formalities will continue until Thursday (March 5).

However, the national cricketers, now in Sylhet to play the ODI series against Zimbabwe, will take part in the transfer formalities in Sylhet as per special arrangement of CCDM.

The cricketers, roped by Gazi Group are: Mominul Haque, Soumya Sarkar, Akbar Ali, Jakir Hasan, Ariful Haque, Yasir Ali, Nahid Hasan and Mukidul Islam Mugdhu.

On the same day (Wednesday), Imrul Kayes inked pen for Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi Club while Likhon Hossain Jubair left Mohammedan Sporting Club to join newly-promoted Partex Sporting Club. -UNB















The Gazi Group Cricketers roped eight cricketers including Test captain Mominul Haque, batting all-rounder Soumya Sarkar and ICC U-19 World Cup champion captain Akbar Ali on the 2nd day of the inter-club players transfer for Dhaka Premier Division Cricket League.The League is set to begin on March 15 in Cox's Bazar.A total of 20 cricketers took part in the day's transfer formalities at the Cricket Committee of Dhaka Metropolis (CCDM) office at Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Mirpur on Wednesday.The Inter-club players transfer formalities will continue until Thursday (March 5).However, the national cricketers, now in Sylhet to play the ODI series against Zimbabwe, will take part in the transfer formalities in Sylhet as per special arrangement of CCDM.The cricketers, roped by Gazi Group are: Mominul Haque, Soumya Sarkar, Akbar Ali, Jakir Hasan, Ariful Haque, Yasir Ali, Nahid Hasan and Mukidul Islam Mugdhu.On the same day (Wednesday), Imrul Kayes inked pen for Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi Club while Likhon Hossain Jubair left Mohammedan Sporting Club to join newly-promoted Partex Sporting Club. -UNB