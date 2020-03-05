

Badal Roy reaffirms of competing for president post

Earlier on 17 February, the present BFF President Kazi M Salahuddin said he would compete for the same post for the fourth time as he got unfinished tasks to complete while his key rival Tarafder Ruhul Amin who had been busy in election campaign for a few months announced of his unwillingness to compete for the post hinting at personal reason. After that, 20 February, Mr Badal came forward and announced his willingness to contest for the post.

He says on Wednesday, "If no one wants to compete for the President post, I will. Salahuddin is in power for last 12 years. Now people want a change and we too want that."

In the briefing, many former booters like Zakariya Pintu, Hasanuzzaman Khan Bablu, Pratap Shankar Hazra, Golam Sarwar Tipu, Khurshid Alam Babul, Wahiduzzaman Khan Pintu and Kaiser Hamid were present.



















Bangladesh Football Federation (BFF) Vice President Badal Roy, on Wednesday in a press briefing, reaffirms that he is going to compete for the president post of Bangladesh Football Federation (BFF) in the BFF Executive Committee Election 2020 to be held on 20 April this year.Earlier on 17 February, the present BFF President Kazi M Salahuddin said he would compete for the same post for the fourth time as he got unfinished tasks to complete while his key rival Tarafder Ruhul Amin who had been busy in election campaign for a few months announced of his unwillingness to compete for the post hinting at personal reason. After that, 20 February, Mr Badal came forward and announced his willingness to contest for the post.He says on Wednesday, "If no one wants to compete for the President post, I will. Salahuddin is in power for last 12 years. Now people want a change and we too want that."In the briefing, many former booters like Zakariya Pintu, Hasanuzzaman Khan Bablu, Pratap Shankar Hazra, Golam Sarwar Tipu, Khurshid Alam Babul, Wahiduzzaman Khan Pintu and Kaiser Hamid were present.