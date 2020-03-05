Bangabandhu Inter-School Basketball rolls today

With the participants of 16 school teams, Bangabandhu Inter-School Basketball Tournament is rolling today (Thursday) at 10:00am at the Dhanmondi Basketball Stadium.

Secretary of Youth and Sports Ministry Akhtar Hossain will inaugurate the event as the chief guest.

Bangladesh Basketball Federation (BBF) is arranging the event to commemorate the birth centennial of the Father of the nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman. RFL's Duranta bicycle is sponsoring the event.

In this regard, a press briefing was held at the Dutch Bangla Bank Auditorium of Bangladesh Olympic Association (BOA) in Dhaka on Wednesday.









