Thursday, 5 March, 2020, 4:47 AM
Abahani blow Mohammedan away 4-0 in BPL Football

Published : Thursday, 5 March, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 50

Players of Dhaka Abahani celebrating after thrashing Mohammedan SC by 4-0 goals in the Bangladesh Premier League football at the Bangabandhu National Stadium in Dhaka on Wednesday. photo: BFF

Players of Dhaka Abahani celebrating after thrashing Mohammedan SC by 4-0 goals in the Bangladesh Premier League football at the Bangabandhu National Stadium in Dhaka on Wednesday. photo: BFF

Abahani Limited, Dhaka won the battle of prestige as they blew their arch-rival Mohammedan Sporting Club Limited away by 4-0 goals in the ongoing Bangladesh Premier League Football held on Wednesday at Bangabandhu National Stadium.
With this victory, Abahani Limited topped the points table with 10 points, equal points with Saif Sporting Club and Bashundhara Kings, from four matches but Abahani went top by virtue of better goal difference.
While, Mohammedan Sporting Club remained at their previous credit of six points playing the same number of matches.
In the day's match, Abahani launched early attack in the match and got the fruit as their foreign recruit Kervens Belfort scored the first goal in the 16th minute while Edgar Bernhardt doubled the lead scoring the second goal for Abahani in the 33rd minute of the match.
Belfort further widened the margin scoring his second and third for Abahani in the 43rd minute of the match.
After the resumption, the six times BPL champions Abhanai continued their onslaught when striker Nabib Newaz Jibon sealed the victory scoring the fourth goal for Abahani in the 64th minute.
Abahani played better football although the proceeding and notched their deserving victory while Mohammedan wee totally off-colored and failed to produce any real scoring chance.
Abahani Limited will play their next match against Chattogram Abahani Limited scheduled to be held at BNS while Mohammedan Sporting Club play against holders Bashundhara Kings Shaheed Dhirendranath Stadium in Comilla on March 7.




Meanwhile, Brothers Union Club will face Bangladesh Police Football Club in the lone fifth round match scheduled to be held on Friday (March 6) at BNS.     -BSS


