Thursday, 5 March, 2020, 4:47 AM
Bangladesh\'s tour to Pakistan 2020

Fixture of lone ODI revised

Published : Thursday, 5 March, 2020 at 12:00 AM
Sports Reporter

Bangladesh's tour to Pakistan 2020The schedule of one-off One-Day International during Bangladesh Cricket Team's 3rd trip to Pakistan this year has been rescheduled rooted in the demand of the Bangladesh Cricket Board, which the Pakistan Cricket Board confirmed on Wednesday officially.
Bangladesh lost all the three T20i matches during their 1st slot of the tour and conceded an innings defeat in the 1st of the two-match Test series during their 2nd part of the travel. The Test was the part of the ICC World Test Championship as well.  
The lone ODI was originally planned for April 3 at National Stadium in Karachi, but it will now be held on April 1 at the same venue. Tigers will fly to Karachi on March 29. But the 2nd Test of the WTC will be held at prearranged time between April 5 and 9.
PCB Director Zakir Khan, said, "The PCB is always happy to facilitate wherever it can and will be delighted to host the Bangladesh men's national team for additional days in Karachi. There is already a lot of excitement and buzz about the upcoming international matches and the PCB expects the quality of cricket will live up to the expectations of the fans and followers."
Tigers will get two days for practice before the limited over game and three days before the red-ball game. But according to the previous schedule, Bangladesh were supposed to get one day to take breath between the ODI and Test match!









