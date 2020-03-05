



Soumya named 16th man in Tigers squad for 3rd ODI

All of the 1st and the 2nd ODI squad members were kept in the new squad. Soumya Sarkar is the new inclusion as the 16th member in the squad. The all-rounder withdrew himself from the one-off Test match and 1st two ODIs to get married.

It was assumed that Mushfiqur Rahim could be dropped from the squad since the Chief selector of the BCB Minhajul Abedin recently outspoken media that the most consistent performer of the country will be rested in the 3rd match to create spaces for new rookies.

Besides, one-down batsman Najmul Hossain Shanto sustained injury during the 2nd match between Bangladesh and Zimbabwe on Tuesday and was supposed to be uncertain for the last ODI. But the BCB kept Shanto in the squad as well.



SQUAD









Masrafe Bin Mortaza (Captain), Tamim Iqbal, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Mahmudullah Riyad, Mushfiqur Rahim, Md Mithun, Liton Das, Taijul Islam, Afif Hossain Dhruvo, Naim Sheikh, Al-Amin Hossain, Mohammad Shaifuddin, Shafiul Islam, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Mustafizur Rahman and Soumya Sarkar.





