Bond yields near record lows after Fed rate cut





The surprise 50-basis-point cut, the Fed's first off-schedule move since 2008, came with comments highlighting both the scale of the challenge and the limits of monetary policy.

In response, the benchmark 10-year US Treasuries yield US10YT=RR, which falls when prices rise, held below 1per cent - not far over the overnight low of 0.9060per cent.

Euro zone bond yields also held near record lows, with Germany's benchmark 10-year Bund yield DE10YT=RR around -0.64per cent, near six-month lows set on Monday.

Some saw the Fed's extraordinary move as a decision to move hard and early because it expected further economic damage from the spread of the coronavirus.

"They have signalled willingness to take further action, which is why we are seeing a further rally in bonds," said Tim Drayson, head of economics at Legal & General Investment management. "Some argue that monetary policy can't fight the supply shock - but it will support demand and confidence."

With safe-haven currencies in demand, the dollar was near five-month lows versus the yen JPY=EBS and fell to its lowest against the Swiss franc CHF=EBS in almost two years. It was flat against a basket of six major currencies =USD.

Global stock markets were mixed as investors digested the Fed's move and a strong performance by Joe Biden in the Democratic Party primaries in the United States.

The Euro STOXX 600 gained 0.7per cent. Markets in Frankfurt .GDAXI and London .FTSE rose around 0.8per cent and Paris .FCHI 0.7per cent. On Wall Street, S&P 500 futures ESc1 climbed 1.5per cent on Biden's showing, after falling overnight despite the Fed's rate cut.

Biden, a moderate considered less likely to raise taxes and impose new financial regulations, won primaries in at least eight states. That set up a one-on-one battle for the Democratic presidential nomination with democratic socialist Bernie Sanders.

The European moves built on gains for Asia-Pacific markets, where MSCI's broadest index of shares outside Japan .MIAPJ0000PUS rose 0.3per cent.









Korean stocks .KS11 gained 2per cent on a $9.8 billion government stimulus package to mitigate the coronavirus impact.

The MSCI world equity index .MIWD00000PUS, which tracks shares in 49 countries, gained 0.2per cent.

The Fed's surprise move followed a shift in money market pricing late last week. <0#FF:> Futures swung rapidly to anticipate such a cut at the Fed's March meeting.

