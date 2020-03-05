â€˜IndiGo to replace remaining 60 P&W engines by May 31â€™

Video
Thursday, 5 March, 2020
Published : Thursday, 5 March, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 13

NEW DELHI, March 4: The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on Tuesday said it has received a firm schedule that IndiGo's remaining 60 unmodified Pratt & Whitney (PW) engines will be replaced within the deadline and the schedule for replacing GoAir's remaining 32 unmodified PW engines is still awaited. IndiGo and GoAir currently have 92 unmodified PW engines on their Airbus A320 Neos that need to be replaced with modified ones by May 31, 2020, to keep flying after that.




In all, IndiGo and GoAir were to get 180 modified engines both as replacement on planes already in their fleet and on new A320/321 Neos delivered to them by May-end. While about 90 of the modified engines were to come as new deliveries and replacement by February-end, the remaining half is expected by May 31. IndiGo at present has 106 Neos and GoAir has 43. Together the two Indian carriers have about 25per cent of the 585 A320 Neo family aircraft with PW 1100 series engines operating globally, a senior DGCA official said.
"A total number of 56 (PW unmodified engine) failures (on A320 Neos) have been reported globally, out of which 26 failures - 22 by IndiGo and four by GoAir - have been reported by Indian carriers, amounting to about 46per cent," the official said.
"IndiGo got its first A320 Neo in March 2016 and GoAir its first in May 2016… Post induction of the aircraft into service, technical issues were experienced on these engines worldwide.     -TNN


