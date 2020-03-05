RBI, global central banks act to counter virus impact





The central bank issued a statement on Tuesday afternoon as the spread of the coronavirus was triggering risk-off sentiments and flights to safe havens. Worldwide, central banks are taking coordinated action to mitigate the economic impact of coronavirus.

The RBI's statement came ahead of a 50-basis-point (100bps = 1 per centage point) cut in rates by the US Federal Reserve. The Fed said that its benchmark funds rate will now be targeted in a range between 1per cent and 1.25per cent. Earlier, the Reserve Bank of Australia had also cut rates to a record low of 0.5per cent.

In its statement, the RBI added that spillover of this volatility into the Indian financial markets has been contained and hopes of a coordinated policy action has boosted market sentiment. "The RBI is monitoring global and domestic developments closely and continuously and stands ready to take appropriate actions to ensure orderly functioning of financial markets, maintain market confidence and preserve financial stability," the banking regulator said.

The sensex rose 480 points, or 1.3per cent, to end at 38,624, while the broader NSE Nifty jumped 170 points, or 1.5per cent, up to close at 11,303. "Releasing liquidity would be a quick fix to support the equity markets, but it cannot address the drop in economic activity," said Ashish Vaidya, head of trading at DBS. He added that a risk-off situation (where global funds retreat to safe havens) would impact the rupee as India still has some macro weaknesses.

"We have not seen retail demand drop for foreign currency, but there has been a considerable decline in purchase of currencies for Thailand, Hong Kong, Malaysia, Indonesian rupiah as there is a drop in travel to these destinations," said Hariprasad M P, head of business and treasury at Ebixcash World Money.

Dealers said the market had factored in a rate cut by the US Fed. "If a rate cut materialises, it would push yields on 10-year US bonds below 1per cent, and put more pressure on the rupee," said a dealer before the US Fed cut.









"The entire premise of the rupee being likely to outperform other Asian and emerging market currencies goes for a toss if new coronavirus cases are detected in India," said Abhishek Goenka, founder, IFA Global. "If the situation onshore deteriorates further, we could see the rupee weaken to around 74.50 very quickly," he added. -TNN





