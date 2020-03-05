Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 5 March, 2020, 4:46 AM
latest
Home Business

ECB holds unscheduled meeting to discuss coronavirus

Published : Thursday, 5 March, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 13

FRANKFURT, March 4: The European Central Bank's rate-setting Governing Council held a telephone conference call late on Tuesday to assess the impact of the coronavirus outbreak but policy action was not on the agenda, two sources told Reuters.
The meeting, held after the Federal Reserve's rate cut, discussed operational and business continuity issues and there was no debate on whether the ECB should enact policy measures, like its US counterpart, the sources said.
An ECB spokesman declined to comment. The bank's next scheduled meeting is on March 12.
The sources said the discussion centered on how the financial system was coping with the outbreak and how the euro zone's 19 central banks would cooperate in case of stress.
Although there are no signs of liquidity problems or increased use of cash, policymakers discussed how the ECB and the national central bank would identify and respond to such signs of stress, the sources added.
ECB President Christine Lagarde said on Monday that the bank would be ready to take "targeted" measures if needed. Sources close to the discussion said that the main focus of such measures would be providing financing and liquidity to small and medium-sized enterprises.
Markets now almost fully price in a 10 basis point cut in the ECB's minus 0.5per cent deposit rate next Thursday.    -Reuters


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Bond yields near record lows after Fed rate cut
‘IndiGo to replace remaining 60 P&W engines by May 31’
Air India selloff: NRI holding may not be part of 49pc cap
Airlines adopt new strategy to address coronavirus fallout
RBI, global central banks act to counter virus impact
ECB holds unscheduled meeting to discuss coronavirus
Xerox, HP blame each other as takeover battle heats up
First Security Islami Bank Ltd (FSIBL) Managing Director    Syed Waseque Md Ali


Latest News
Global growth to dip below last year's rate: IMF chief
Bloomberg suspends campaign, endorses Biden
Bangladesh eyes more investment, trade with image boost: FM
BNP demands deferment of CCC polls
BGB can't avert responsibility in Khagrachhari deaths:NHRC
3 committees in each district formed to check coronavirus: Minister
Judge's transfer an ominous sign for judiciary, rule of law: TIB
College student found hanging
Housewife 'kills self' jumping into flame
New gas field discovered in Cumilla
Most Read News
Kuwait restricts entry from Bangladesh, 9 other nations
Bangladeshi infected with coronavirus in Italy
Suddhananda Mahathero passes away
Dark matter mystery solved after 'exciting' new particle found
Ship-breaking industry: Emerging sector of economy
Why transfer of Pirojpur district judge unlawful, asks HC
Top Berlin film fest prize for Iranian director
India to lift onion export ban on March 15
Tigers seal ODI series trouncing Zimbabwe in nail biting match
Gonoforum dissolves central committee amid brawl
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft