IFIC Bank Managing Director and CEO Shah A Sarwar handing over a cheque of Tk 1 crore to Bangladesh Shooting Sport Federation General Secretary Intekhabul Hamid in a function at IFIC Tower recently. Senior officials of the bank and Commonwealth gold medalist along with young shooters are also seen in the picture. The money will be used for long term training of the shooters to better groom up them for Olympic 2020 and 2014 in which Bangladesh Shooting Sport Federation is taking high stakes. photo: Bank