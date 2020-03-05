Video
Thursday, 5 March, 2020
Apple to pay up to $500m to settle US lawsuit over slow iPhones

Published : Thursday, 5 March, 2020 at 12:00 AM

March 4: Apple Inc has agreed to pay up to $500 million to settle litigation accusing it of quietly slowing down older iPhones as it launched new models, to induce owners to buy replacement phones or batteries.
The preliminary proposed class-action settlement was disclosed on Friday night and requires approval by US District Judge Edward Davila in San Jose, California.
It calls for Apple to pay consumers $25 per iPhone, which may be adjusted up or down depending on how many iPhones are eligible, with a minimum total payout of $310 million.
Apple denied wrongdoing and settled the nationwide case to avoid the burdens and costs of litigation, court papers show.
The Cupertino, California-based company did not immediately respond on Monday to requests for comment.
Friday's settlement covers US owners of the iPhone 6, 6 Plus, 6s, 6s Plus, 7, 7Plus or SE that ran the iOS 10.2.1 or later operating system. It also covers US owners of the iPhone 7 and 7 Plus that ran iOS 11.2 or later before Dec. 21, 2017.
Consumers contended that their phones' performance suffered after they installed Apple software updates.    -Reuters


