Emirates app hits 20 million downloads milestone

Thursday, 5 March, 2020, 4:46 AM
Published : Thursday, 5 March, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 8
Business Desk

As the race for "share of mobile" continues, Emirates marks a major milestone with 20 million downloads of its mobile app.
Catering to its global customer base, the Emirates app is available in more languages than any other airline app in the world, with full features set in 19 languages including Arabic and Mandarin.
Available on Apple Store, Google Play Store and most recently the Huawei AppGallery, it is amongst the highest rated airline apps in the world, according to a press release.
 "Our Fly Better brand promise means that Emirates aims to provide the best possible customer experience - not only onboard and on the ground, but also online, where the vast majority of our customers increasingly want to interact with us at every stage of their journey," the press release quoted Emirates Marketing and Brand Corporate Communications Divisional Senior Vice President Boutros Boutros, as saying.
Innovative feature and functions launched on the Emirates app in the past 18 months are : the ability to create a personalized ice( Emirates' in-flight entertainment system )  playlist via Emirates app and to synchronize it with the airline's system on-board,the ability to preview the seat and the overall onboard product before travelling via 3D cabin models, the ability to bid on tickets for highly-sought after sports and cultural events sponsored by Emirates around the world, using Emirates Skywards( Emirates loyalty programme) points,the ability to navigate through Emirates' hub, Dubai International airport, and easily find your way to the gate.
According to https://www.webpagetest.org/, Emirates.com is now among the fastest airline websites globally, in particular when accessed via a mobile device on 3G and 4G.




In an average month, more than 1 million check-ins are performed via mobile devices, representing >60% of all online check-ins, which in turn account for 50% of total check-ins. App push notifications have become the preferred and dominant customer communication channel, compared to sms and email.


