Mutual Trust Bank (MTB) Ltd Managing Director and CEO Syed Mahbubur Rahman along with Novoair Ltd Managing Director Mofizur Rahman, Novoair Head of Marketing and Sales Mesbahul Islam, MTB Additional Managing Director and Chief Business Officer Syed Rafiqul Haq, MTB Head of Cards Mohammad Anwar Hossain and other high officials of both organizations, poses at an agreement signing ceremony at the bank's Gulshan 1 head office in Dhaka, recently. Under the agreement a co-branded credit Card 'MTB Novoair UnionPay Platinum Credit Card' will be launched for the members of Novoair's Frequent Flyers programme 'SMILES. The co-branded cardholders will enjoy exclusive benefits like discounted fare at all domestic and International routes operated by Novoair, Bonus SMILES Miles, free access to MTB Air Lounges across the country and many more.