Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 5 March, 2020, 4:46 AM
latest
Home Business

IMF, World Bank to hold April meetings in virtual format

Published : Thursday, 5 March, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 9

WASHINGTON, March 4: The spring gathering of finance ministers and central bankers held in Washington in April will be shifted to a "virtual format" due to the coronavirus epidemic, the IMF and World Bank said Tuesday.
The twice-yearly meetings of the development lending institutions attract thousands of officials, journalists and private sector participants from 180 member countries -- just the kind of gathering health authorities say should be avoided.
IMF chief Kristalina Georgieva and World Bank President David Malpass said in a joint statement that "given growing health concerns related to the virus," they will switch "to a virtual format" for the meetings set for April 16-18.
"We remain fully committed to maintaining a productive dialogue with our stakeholders and will leverage our IT-related and virtual connection capabilities to the fullest to hold our essential policy consultations with the membership," the statement said.
This was the latest in a series of major events that have been canceled or postponed, including the ASEAN summit the US President Donald Trump was scheduled to host later this month.
The IMF and World Bank hold their spring meetings yearly in April and their annual meetings in October, where finance ministers and central bank governors discuss global economic and financial developments.
But the meetings include a host of side gatherings, panels, conferences and related events all around in Washington -- except every third year, when the October meeting is moved to a member country. The official participant count is about 10,000.
The flagship event is the release of the IMF's World Economic Outlook, which will be in the spotlight given the expected slowing of growth, especially in China, due to the broadening epidemic. The IMF already warned global growth was fragile, even before the outbreak.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Bond yields near record lows after Fed rate cut
‘IndiGo to replace remaining 60 P&W engines by May 31’
Air India selloff: NRI holding may not be part of 49pc cap
Airlines adopt new strategy to address coronavirus fallout
RBI, global central banks act to counter virus impact
ECB holds unscheduled meeting to discuss coronavirus
Xerox, HP blame each other as takeover battle heats up
First Security Islami Bank Ltd (FSIBL) Managing Director    Syed Waseque Md Ali


Latest News
Global growth to dip below last year's rate: IMF chief
Bloomberg suspends campaign, endorses Biden
Bangladesh eyes more investment, trade with image boost: FM
BNP demands deferment of CCC polls
BGB can't avert responsibility in Khagrachhari deaths:NHRC
3 committees in each district formed to check coronavirus: Minister
Judge's transfer an ominous sign for judiciary, rule of law: TIB
College student found hanging
Housewife 'kills self' jumping into flame
New gas field discovered in Cumilla
Most Read News
Kuwait restricts entry from Bangladesh, 9 other nations
Bangladeshi infected with coronavirus in Italy
Suddhananda Mahathero passes away
Ship-breaking industry: Emerging sector of economy
Dark matter mystery solved after 'exciting' new particle found
Why transfer of Pirojpur district judge unlawful, asks HC
Top Berlin film fest prize for Iranian director
India to lift onion export ban on March 15
Tigers seal ODI series trouncing Zimbabwe in nail biting match
Gonoforum dissolves central committee amid brawl
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft