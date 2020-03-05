Fed cuts rates to blunt coronavirus impact, markets drop



Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell

Fed Chair Jerome Powell reiterated his view that the US economy remains strong, but said the spread of the virus had caused a material change in the US central bank's outlook for growth.

"The virus and the measures that are being taken to contain it will surely weigh on economic activity, both here and abroad, for some time," Powell said in a news conference shortly after policymakers unanimously decided to cut rates by a half per centage point to a target range of 1.00per cent to 1.25per cent.

Underscoring how grave the central bank views the fast-evolving situation, it was the first rate cut outside of a regularly scheduled policymaker meeting since 2008 at the height of the financial crisis.

"We've come to the view now that it is time to act in support of the economy," he said. "I do know that the US economy is strong and we will get to the other side of this; I fully expect that we will return to solid growth and a solid labor market as well."

Powell acknowledged the outlook is uncertain and the situation "fluid."

The pathogen, which originated in China, causes respiratory illness that has been fatal in an estimated 2per cent of cases, and governments and companies have shut schools and restricted travel and large gatherings in response, crimping factory output in China and disrupting production of goods worldwide.

All three major US stock market indexes closed nearly 3per cent lower, while the yield on the 10-year US Treasury note dropped below 1per cent for the first time ever.

President Donald Trump, arriving at the White House as US markets closed, told reporters he had not seen the market's drop on Tuesday and was focused on the federal coronavirus response.

"I think they should do more. I think they hinted that they're not going to do much more, and that's unfortunate. He gave a very bad signal, in my opinion," he said of Powell.

Traders believe the Fed is not done. Futures tied to the Fed's policy rate were pricing in another rate cut by June. Fed policymakers will provide their own rate path expectations, along with forecasts for economic growth, at the end of their March 17-18 meeting.

Just over a week ago, most Fed officials said they expected the effects of the virus to be temporary and stuck to their view that after three rate cuts last year, the US economy was well-positioned to weather shocks. -Reuters















