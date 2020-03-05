Video
Thursday, 5 March, 2020, 4:45 AM
Sterling weakens, pressured by BoE rate cut talk

Published : Thursday, 5 March, 2020

LONDON, March 4: Sterling dipped against the US dollar and euro on Wednesday, as an unexpected rate cut from the US Federal Reserve fuelled expectations the Bank of England could follow suit to protect the economy from the fallout of the coronavirus outbreak.
The Fed's emergency move on Tuesday to shield the world's largest economy from the impact of the virus failed to comfort markets overnight, and the dollar regained ground against a basket of currencies.
Consequently, sterling slipped back towards recent 4-1/2 month lows, down around 0.2per cent at $1.2792.
The pound also fell against the euro and was last down around a third of a per cent at 87.40 pence per euro as investors bet the Bank of England (BoE) could follow the Fed.
Money markets have moved swiftly to fully price in a BoE rate cut of 25 basis points (bps) at its next meeting on March 26, up from a probability of 80per cent prior to the Fed move.
Almost two cuts are priced in by the end of 2020, compared with none a few weeks ago.    -Reuters


