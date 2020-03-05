Video
Asian markets up after shock Fed cut sinks Wall Street

Published : Thursday, 5 March, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 23

HONG KONG, March 4: Most Asian and European equities rose Wednesday after the Federal Reserve slashed interest rates to combat the economic fallout from the coronavirus, brushing off a Wall Street sell-off that was fuelled by concerns the central bank was panicking.
The surprise cut came as central banks around the world pledge to do what they can to mitigate the fallout from the disease, which continues to spread to new countries and is crippling economic activity.
In announcing the reduction, the bank said US fundamentals "remain strong" but warned that the "coronavirus poses evolving risks to economic activity", the Federal Open Market Committee said in a statement.
The move, which came two weeks before the Fed's next planned policy meeting, initially sent Wall Street rallying, but traders soon reversed course as they grew increasingly nervous about the economic outlook.
It also followed a much-anticipated but eventually underwhelming conference call between G7 finance ministers, which said only that they would use "all appropriate policy tools" to keep the virus epidemic from throttling growth.    -AFP


