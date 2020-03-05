Video
Thursday, 5 March, 2020, 4:45 AM
Home Business

Stocks shuttle back to losing tracks in thin trade

Published : Thursday, 5 March, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 27
Business Correspondent

Indices on the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) and the Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE) declined on Wednesday, reversing a two-day gaining streak, as the dominant small investors preferred to sell their shares.
DSEX, the prime index of the DSE slid by 56.45 points or 1.26 per cent to settle at 4,409. Two other indices also ended lower. The DS30 index, comprising blue chips, lost 15.05 points to close at 1,470 and the DSES (Shariah) index shed 14.48 points to settle at 1,023.
Turnover was Tk 5.10 billion on the DSE, falling by 16 per cent over the previous day's turnover of Tk 6.09 billion.
Losers took a strong lead over the gainers, as out of 356 issues traded, 243 closed lower, 80 ended higher and 33 remained unchanged on the DSE trading floor.
A total number of 148,370 trades were executed in the day's trading session with trading volume of 222.91 million shares and mutual fund units.
The market-cap of the DSE also fell to Tk 3,389 billion, from Tk 3,418 billion in the previous session.
Silva Pharma topped the turnover chart with shares worth Tk 133 million changing hands, closely followed by Orion Pharma, SK Trims Industries, VFS Thread Dyeing and Saiham Textile.
Hakkani Pulp & Paper was also the day's best performer, posting a gain of 9.94 per cent while ML Dyeing was the worst loser, losing 9.54 per cent.
The CSE with its All Shares Price Index, CASPI, lost 186 points to close at 13,479 and the Selective Categories Index, CSCX, lost 115 points to finish at 8,167.
The losers beat gainers, as 171 issues closed lower, 58 ended higher and 20 remained unchanged on the CSE. The port city bourse traded 10.81 million shares and mutual fund units worth Tk 202 million in turnover.


