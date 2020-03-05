

Bangladesh Army IT Directorate Director Brigadier General Saleem Ahmad Khan and Signal Directorate Director Brigadier General Md Zakir Hossain receiving documents from BTCL (Bangladesh Telecommunications Company Limited) Managing Director Dr. Md Rafiqul Matin after signing of a tripartite memorandum of understanding between the sides in presence of the Post and Telecommunication Minister Mostafa Jabbar and Parliamentary Standing Committee (on post, telecommunications and IT ) Chairman AKM Rahmatullah MP at Bangabandhu International Conference Center in Dhaka on Monday last.