Thursday, 5 March, 2020, 4:45 AM
Sonali Bank posted Tk 1730 cr profit last year

Published : Thursday, 5 March, 2020 at 12:00 AM
Business Correspondent

Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal on Wednesday asked the Sonali Bank officials and staff to exploit the bank's potentials and opportunities to deliver better services to its clients.
He made the observation while opening the bank's annual conference 2020 at the Bangabandhu International Conference Center (BICC) in the city. He directed  Sonali Bank officials to relentlessly work for inclusion of financially disadvantage  people in mainstream national economy.
The bank's annual statement said it has made an operating profit of Taka 1,730 crore  last year with a 14.56 percent growth rate. It is also eying to make an operating profit of Taka 2,500  crore at the end of this year.
Bangladesh Bank Governor Fazle Kabir, Senior Secretary of the Financial Institution Division Md Ashadul Islam and Sonali Bank Ltd Chairman Md Ziaul Hasan Siddiqui also spoke on the occasion. Its Managing Director and CEO Md Ataur Rahman Prodhan also spoke.
Kamal said Sonali Bank has immense potentials and opportunities and it should use them properly for development of the country. The bank should work to fulfill the unfinished tasks of Father of the Nation.
Bangladesh Bank Governor termed Sonali Bank as the country's "iconic bank" for its manifold involvement in the financial sector as it is playing the major role to keeping the momentum of the country's economic growth.
Kabir suggested the senior Sonali Bank officials to diversify their focus instead of concentrating on any particular sector, discarding their fears in disbursing loans with extra emphasis on manufacturing sector.
He, however, asked bank officials to take tougher stance against Non Performing Loans (NPLs) but acknowledged that the current NPL scenarios was not unusual compared to the situation in neighboring countries.
Sonali Bank's overall NPL in December last was 9.32 percent while the net NPL was around 1.5 percent.
The banking secretary Ashadul Islam said the country's people still have much more trust and confidence in state-owned banks and suggested the Sonali Bank authorities to put higher priorities on speedy delivery of customer services through innovative ideas and using modern technologies.
He said that strong measures were already been taken to reduce NPLs and check money laundering.
The Sonali Bank Chairman said that the bank was now contemplating introduction of performance management system simultaneously launching mobile apps on March 17 as the first bank among the state owned ones on the occasion of  Bangabandhu's birth centenary celebrations.
He also urged the bank officials to increase their productivity saying that the Sonali Bank Ltd might face a challenge when the single digit interest rate will come into force largely from April 1 this year.


