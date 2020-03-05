Video
Thursday, 5 March, 2020, 4:45 AM
5th Bangladesh-US TICFA meet opens in city today

Published : Thursday, 5 March, 2020
Mizanur Rahman

The 5th meeting of Bangladesh-US Trade and Investment Cooperation Forum Agreement (TICFA) opens in the city today (Thursday) in which Bangladesh is planning to put priority to get back Generalised System of Preferences (GSP) to the US market.  
Commerce Secretary Dr Zafar Uddin will lead the Bangladesh side in the meeting while  Christopher Wilson, US Trade Representative for South and Central Asia will lead the US side,  Commerce ministry sources said.
The meeting will emphasize on restoring the GSP facilities, in addition to securing duty-free market access for Bangladeshi products to the US market.
On the other hand, the US side may bring issues like cotton export, labor trade union rights, foreign investment in insurance sector and subsidy on rice export.
Following the twin industrial disasters of Tazreen fire and Rana Plaza collapse, the US on June 27 suspended Bangladesh's GSP status, which provided duty-free access to 97 percent of the country's export items, although it didn't cover garment export.
The Commerce Minister said, "We will ask the US to restore the GSP facility for Bangladeshi products in the market." He said that the US had told about requirements for GSP restoration and Bangladesh had taken a number of steps in this regard.
'In the TICFA meeting, we will discuss the progresses Bangladesh has made in the areas. The labour rights issue will also come up for discussion,' Tipu Munshi said.
The government, after more than a decade of talks, on December 25, 2013 inked the Trade and Investment Cooperation Forum Agreement (TICFA) with the US, ushering in a new era of communication between the two countries.
The then Commerce Secretary Mahbub Ahmed and Acting Deputy of US Trade Representative Wendy Cutler signed the deal in Washington on behalf of Bangladesh and the US respectively.
A total of four meetings of the TICFA forum have been held since the last meeting held in Washington. According to the rules it is being rotated and Bangladesh is scheduled to hold it this year.
Commerce Ministry sources said, Bangladesh has made nine proposals for discussion this year at TICFA forum. Notable among them are trade review and market access, trade facilitation agreement implementation assistance, US investment in Bangladesh, technology transfer and capacity enhancement, assisting in LDC graduation, eliminating non-tariff barriers for drugs made in Bangladesh and restoring GSP facilities.
On the other hand, the United States has sent several proposals to discussion including foreign investment in insurance, medical devices, food supplements and cosmetics under the Drug and Cosmetics Act, digital trade, environment, labor rights, security and law reform and labor related issues.
Trade volume between the two countries exceeded USD $ 8 billion last year, of which Bangladesh exported $ 6.77 billion worth of goods. Although there is no GSP facility, most manufactured garments are exported to the US market.
Bangladesh is getting GSP benefits for export of minor items such as tobacco, plastic products, ceramics, tableware and leather bags.


