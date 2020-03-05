Video
Thursday, 5 March, 2020, 4:45 AM
S Korean firm to invest $6m in MEPZ

Published : Thursday, 5 March, 2020
Business Correspondent

BEPZA Member (Investment Promotion) Zillur Rahman and Jong Hyun Hi-Tech Managing Director Min Soo Lee flanked by senior officials from both sides, exchange documents after signing an investment agreement on behalf of their respective organisations at BEPZA Complex, Dhaka on Wednesday.

South Korean Company M/s. Jong Hyun Hi-Tech Ind. Co. Limited is going to establish a Polyester Staple Fiber (PSF) manufacturing industry with an investment of $ 6 million at Mongla Export Processing Zone (EPZ).
This product would be used as inner lining of Jackets, raw materials of polyester yarn etc. that will be helpful for export oriented forward linkage industries in reducing lead-time.
The factory will give highest importance to avoid environmental pollution in manufacturing PSF.  
This foreign owned company will produce annually 10,000 Metric tonnes  of Polyester Staple Fiber and will create employment opportunity for 313 Bangladeshi nationals.  
An agreement to this effect signed between the Bangladesh Export Processing Zones Authority (BEPZA) and M/s. Jong Hyun Hi-Tech Ind. Co. Limited at BEPZA Complex, Dhaka on Wednesday.
BEPZA Member (Investment Promotion) Zillur Rahman and Jong Hyun Hi-Tech Managing Director Min Soo Lee inked the agreement on behalf of their respective organisations. The Executive Chairman of BEPZA Major General S M Salahuddin Islam witnessed the signing ceremony.
Among others BEZA Secretary Md. Nabirul Islam, General Manager (Public Relations) Nazma Binte Alamgir  and General Manager (Investment Promotion) Md. Tanvir Hossain were also present during the occasion.


