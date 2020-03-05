Video
Thursday, 5 March, 2020
WB unveils $12b aid package to combat coronavirus

Published : Thursday, 5 March, 2020 at 12:00 AM
Business Correspondent

The World Bank (WB) unveiled a $12 billion aid package that will provide fast-track funds to help countries combat the coronavirus outbreak.
"The goal is to provide fast, effective action that responds to country needs," World Bank President David Malpass told reporters in Washington on Tuesday, according to agencies.
He said it is critical to "recognize the extra burden on poor countries" least equipped in the struggle to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 virus.
The funds, some of which are targeted to the world's poorest nations, can be used for medical equipment or health services and will include expertise and policy advice, the bank said in a statement.
The virus that erupted in central China in December has killed more than 3,000 worldwide and infected over 90,000 people.
Malpass said the money -- $8 billion of which is new -- will go to countries that request help. The bank has been in contact with many member nations, but he did not specify which are likely to be the first to receive aid.
"The point is to move fast. Speed is needed to save lives," he said in a conference call.
"We want to make the best use of the World Bank's extensive resources and global expertise and the historical knowledge of crises," he said, citing similar crisis funding to combat the Ebola and Zika outbreaks in recent years.
The World Bank formally announced about the fund in a press release on Wednesday.
This financing is designed to help member countries take effective action to respond to and, where possible, lessen the tragic impacts posed by the COVID-19 (coronavirus).
Through this new fast track package, the WB Group will help developing countries strengthen health systems, including better access to health services to safeguard people from the epidemic, strengthen disease surveillance, bolster public health interventions and work with the private sector to reduce the impact on economies.
The financial package, with financing drawn from across IDA, IBRD and IFC, will be globally coordinated to support country-based responses.




The COVID-19 support package will make available initial crisis resources of up to $12 billion in financing - $8 billion of which is new - on a fast track basis.
This comprises up to $2.7 billion new financing from IBRD; $1.3 billion from IDA, complemented by reprioritization of $2 billion of the Bank's existing portfolio; and $6 billion from IFC, including $2 billion from existing trade facilities.



