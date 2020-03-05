Video
Thursday, 5 March, 2020, 4:45 AM
Strictly enforce law to ban polythene

Dear Sir

Disappointingly, the ban of polythene has no effect whatsoever on the everyday use of polythene bags for grocery shopping. Someone says that there is no alternative use of polythene but if we can use all of our jute to produce Sonali Bags, then we can meet one-fourth of the global demand. Despite getting banned in 2002, polythene has managed to stick around in the Bangladeshi markets as producers, wholesalers, suppliers, and consumers all continue to use polythene bags indiscriminately.

According to Section 6 (A) of the Environment Conservation Act, 1995, the government can impose ban on production, import, marketing, display for sale, store, distribution, commercial transportation of commercial use of polythene if found harmful for the environment by gazette notification. Violators will be fined a minimum Tk 50,000 to maximum Tk 10 lakh or minimum one year to maximum 10 years of imprisonment, or both depending on the circumstances.





Since the ban in September 2002, using and producing polythene is a criminal offence. The law requires manufacturers to take clearance from the Department of Environment to produce polythene for packaging purposes, the only form of polythene allowed in Bangladesh. In the same time, the law enforcement agencies and local administration should be strict to implement the polythene banning act.

Md Zilliur Rahaman
Gandaria, Dhaka



