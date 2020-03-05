Trump’s visit to India: A turning point in Indo-US relationship



M Matiur Rahman



It was the best of time in the political annals of India when the mighty US president Donald Trump paid an official visit to India and was received by his counterpart,NorendraModi, the present Prime Minister. The way the former was accorded warm and enthusiastic welcome he was so overwhelmed with joy and excitement that he spontaneously regarded India as an amazing nation. Addressing tens and thousands of people in Gujrat, Trump emphatically said, " America loves India. America respects India and America will always be faithful and loyal friend to the Indian people." Even when they were heading to the biggest new stadium, Trump lavished praises on Modi as an exceptional leader and a great champion of India in front of a crowd of 100, 000 people.



On the other hand , PM Modi hugged Trump as a friend and in Mahatma GandhisAsram in Gujrat he gifted him a "See no evil, hear no evil, speak no evil, three wise monkey's stature. Modi in turn said, "President Trump's visit opens a new chapter in our relationship, a chapter that will document the progress and prosperity of the people of America and India." In admiration of his guest he said, "The whole world knows what President Trump has done to fulfil the dreams of America." The stronger relationship that is going to develop between the two countries has been considered by Modi, a far greater relationship.Trump highly praised India, Indians and PM Modi along with Indian spiritual traditions Bollywood to India's greatest cricketers for which he got huge cheers from the crowd. What is wonderful to the world is the way he (Trump) was greeted with an exuberant reception and colorful road show full of traditional song and dance, billboards along the Trump's route with pictures of the two leaders and the 'Namaste Trump' rally which the excited spectators queued. It reminds me of Robert Browning's Patriot who was greatly hailed by his countrymen when he entered the city:

"It was roses, roses all the way

With myrtle mixed in my path like mad.

The house-roofs seemed to heave and sway

The church- spires flamed such flags they had

A year ago on this very day."



Trump’s visit to India: A turning point in Indo-US relationship



Modi welcomed the Indo-US friendship as the most important of the 21st country. In his comment at Hydrabad House, he said that both of them had positively considered every important aspect of partnership - be it defense and security, energy, strategic partnership, technology cooperation, global connectivity, trade relations or people to people relations. On the important trade issue, Mr Modi said that the two leaders had also agreed to start negotiations for a big trade deal. He added that India and the United states are committed to openness, fair and balanced trade in economic sector.



The two nations signed three pacts in the fields of safety of medical products, mental health and oil/ energy co-operation. Donald Trump while sharing PM Modi's optimism on bilateral ties said, " we think we are at a point where our relationship is so special with India. It has never been as good as it is now and I think that's because the leaders of each country - really, we feel vey strongly about each other. And we have - we have done something that's very unique and we have made some wonderful deals for each other countries."



Meanwhile,President Trump in his remark earlier at Hyderabad House said, "We expected our defense cooperation with agreement for India to purchase more than 3 billion of advanced American military equipment including Apache and MH - 60 Romeo helicopters - the first in the world. These deals will enhance our joint defense capabilities as our militaries continue to train and operate side by side.



Moreover, the US is India's most important trade partner. But in June 2019 it ended Preferential trade status for India, the largest beneficiary of the GeneralizedSystem of Preferences (GSP), a scheme that allows some goods to enter the US duty free, In retaliation India also imposed tariff on 28 US products causing diplomatic rift between the two countries. The US had a S 25.2 bn goods and service trade deficit with India, its largest trading partner in goods. Mr. Trump regards India's tariff- taxes on imports as unacceptable and he described India as the "King" of tariffs. But Mr. Trup is expected to mend relations and cement personal rapport between him and Mr. Modi. A trade deal would have resolved some of these issues. Despite this, India agreed to open some of key markets for US goods.



But the auspicious event of Trump's visit was over- shadowed by mass protest against the citizenship law which gives amnesty to illegal non-Muslims emigrants but not Muslims. New York Times made head line as the streets Delhi turned into battleground. Critics calls citizenship law anti-Muslim, a charge Modi denies. At rally in Ahamedabad, Trump praised India's history of tolerance saying many faiths worship side by side in harmony. This is what in proverb said, "Nero fiddles while Rome burns." He did not mention anything about the divisive citizen law and the ongoing unrest in Delhi. As reported by Margaret Huang, Amnesty International USA's executive director, anti- Muslim sentiment permeates the policies of both US and Indian leaders, though for decades, the US India relationship was anchord by claims of shared values of human rights and dignity.



We don't know whether this is true or not but it is an internal affair of both the countries. In contrast with them, Bangladesh is a rare example of communal harmony under the present Premier Sheikh Hasina who has been admired all over the world for this policy of her government. As a die- hard politicianModi is undaunted by external criticism and tightening India's relation with US following the visit of Trump, he has raised the position of his country in estimation of the world community. On the contrary, by strengthening relation with one of the biggest countries of the world, Trump is also a gainer and it will favorably help him win the votes of the Indian American diaspora. It will have positive impact on his coming to power for the second term.



But it is true that both China and Pakistan do not want any defense agreement between India and the USA. The joint statement on strategic convergence in the Indo-pacific declared a close partnership between India and United States is central to a free, open, inclusive and prosperous Indo-pacific region. The statement is seen extremely significant in the context of growing Chinese economic and military might. Furthermore, it will have direct impact on India's arch rival, Pakistan as a breeding ground of militancy and terrorism.



Hence-forth any cross border attack on Indian territory will be met with jointsurgical strike by India and her close ally, the US. Globally, India has become a powerful nation next to American and Russia and as such the Pakistan rulers know it quite well that any aggressive design against India will set in the process of disintegration of their country, that is fully isolated from the rest of the world for sponsoring terrorism. After this military and defense pact, India is going to emerge as a powerful nation surpassing Chinesesupremacy and dominance in the Asia pacific region.



Indo - US relation will greatly benefit Bangladesh as mighty India means mighty Bangladesh inasmuch as our history, culture, politics, trade, security and integrity are bound up with india, our best friend and greatest neighbour. As long as Bangladesh and India are friends, our country will never be any concern for the US.



Both PM Modi and the US President Trump are strong men in the international politicalscenario who untidily if other things being ceteris paribus, or remaining the same, can solve many big issues of the world like RohignaCrisis despite they are form distant regions of the world. So it has been rightly said:

"Oh, East is East, and West is West and never the twain shall meet,

Till the earth and the sky stand presently at God's great judgments seat;

But there is neither East nor West, Border, no Breed, norBirth,

When two strong men stand face to face, though they are form the other end of the earth!"

For all these reasons, Trump's visit to India has opened a new era, a turning point in Indo-US relationship.



The writer is a columnist































