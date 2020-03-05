Entrepreneurship as a career for the youngsters







Although there is no age barrier, youth is certainly more suited to take up an entrepreneurial venture, they are equipped with advance technologies, and they have the courage to opt with the changes. They can take challenges with greater ability to observe things differently. At the same time, entrepreneurs are the dreamers who are powered by the desire to pioneer, lead, innovate and invent disruptive technologies and products.



One of the significant instincts of an entrepreneur is to work independently. There are personalities who would like to have freedom about: with whom to work, when to work, with whom to do business at what terms, that pushes them to start something of their own. Secondly, satisfaction level of an individual on financial attainment. The fundamental difference between job and own venture lies in the degree of financial rewards for the efforts put in to achieve organizational goals. Entrepreneurship can provide an opportunity to deal with all aspects of a business starting from idea generation, conceptualization, design, creation, marketing and customer satisfaction. Moreover, the present environment provides great entrepreneurial opportunities and more youngsters are deliberately go for it as a career option.



However, entrepreneurship is about 20 per cent luck and 80 per cent strong urge to start a business, combined with workable innovative ideas, careful planning, and hard work. We all have the latent talent and desire to begin something new. But successful entrepreneurship is about having an idea that helps to solve some issues in the market with a potential to be sold for profit. Look before you leap, at the beginning your entrepreneurial journey, it is wisest to find the gaps in the existing market and try to find out a workable and profitable solution for it and for an established business try to add something innovative to it that will make you stand out from the others.



Entrepreneurship offers greater opportunities for an individual who wants self-employment with the desirability of working for others, instead of depending on others, an entrepreneur generates employment for others that can make significant contribution to the development of the country and be proud of taking part in nation building activities.In addition, the problem of unemployment has been an omnipresent one in the nation's economy, especially in developing nation's economy.



Entrepreneurship can lead to greater levels of employment and economic growth. GEM (Global Entrepreneurship Monitor) has demonstrated that entrepreneurial activity is associated with national economic growth (Bosma, Acs et al., 2009: 7). Small business units nurture and develop entrepreneurship by facilitating new entrepreneurship talents. Small industries are labour intensive and can play an important role in solving the problem of unemployment. Entrepreneurship exhilarates innovation to find new solutions to emerging demands and it offers greater opportunities for wealth creation for self and the society as well.



Every sector involves certain kind of risk and benefits. It depends upon the individual thoughts and interests to choose to be followed. One needs to discover the path to follow. There would be many a pitfall through the path to success and you would always come across naysayers as an entrepreneur. But having the right plan and the determination, sky is the limit for youngsters in the global entrepreneurial environment.



The writer is an Associate Professor and Internship Coordinator, Faculty of Business Administration, Eastern University































