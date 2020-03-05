Leaving literature, what are people reading then?



Hasan Al-Mahmud



Therefore, a matter comes to mind regarding the existence of Bangla literature. It has been found that choosing books for reading has been dramatically changed in Bangladesh, where literature is about to lose its earlier flow of growth and heritage. Leaving literature, nowadays, many readers have been diverted into a direction that is totally new in the area.



Nowadays, a large number of readers have been found who are very away from literature. They are enthusiastically reading books written by some young writers who are focusing on different perspectives, including motivation, freelancing, religion, history, biography, mathematics, science, technology, programming, career guideline, etc. In my assumption, among the top popular 50 books of the last few years, I have found only ten percent based on literature, although they are very weak in the list.



Once, people loved to swim in the ocean of literature with considerable interest and pleasure. Bengali literature is fairly rich. Reading a Facebook post recently, I also have agreed that here Rabindranath Tagore himself is a complete library. Three Bandyopadhyays and the Sharat Chandra Chattopadhyay, we still can pass our leisure time wonderfully.



Kazi Nazrul Islam-- Shamsur Rahman - Al Mahmud will lead us to a deep-sea where anybody can be lost in the meditation of literature. Humayun Azad - Ahmed Sharif - Taslima Nasreen will take us to a new horizon of thinking. Reading Aroj Ali, readers can be smart and creative with thoughts and logic. Hasan Azizul Haque and Akhtaruzzaman Elias will make us feel how simple talks can be transferred into art. There are more than a hundred, including Jibanananda Das, Kazi Motaher Hossain, Jashim Uddin, Michael Madhusudan Dutt, Syed Ali Ahsan, Farrukh Ahmed, Sukanta Bhattacharya, and so many. This list will increase if I start from Humayun Ahmed and Imdadul Haq Milon to many others of the contemporary writers who will quench our thirst for literature.



It's a mystery to me why people are not reading them that much nowadays! Leaving their books, people started reading some young writers who are not only new but also very inexperienced. This time the most popular writers, according to different book publishers, are probably Freelancer Nasim, Arif Azad, Sadat Hossain, Ayman Sadiq, Sadman Sadiq, etc. Among them, only Sadat Hossain writes in literature. Going back, Paradoxical Sajid, Aroj Ali Somipe (Arif Azad), Be Smart with Muhammad (Masood Sharif), Never Stop Learning, Bhallagena, Student Hacks (Ayman Sadiq), Smart English (Farid Ahmed), History of the War of Liberation (Muhammad Zafar Iqbal), Unfinished Memoirs (Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman) and so on were the most popular books in the last few years, but unfortunately, none of them are literature.



Probably, this is why poet Asad Chowdhury believes that there is no reader of the poetry books nowadays. He is still writing, but he is scared if there is no reader, publishers might be ashamed of publishing his book. Another prominent poet of Bangladesh, Nirmalendu Goon, said with disappointment, "I do not understand how readers are lost. I am still writing poetry, but I do not find readers' interest in my new poems. It doesn't mean that I can't write such good poetry as before, but the readers have turned away from overall poetry!" The present condition is outweighed by the frustrations of these two poets, and it also shows how much we have fallen apart from literature.



Even the famous Zafar Iqbal and Anisul Haque are also neglected compared to these young writers. Many readers, especially those who love literature blindly, are saying that popular books written by these young writers of nowadays are destroying our Bangla language, as well as our Bangla literature. It's true that from ancient times, the literary practices of the Bengali language have been changed. There was a change from a few decades ago, with the subjects which are now predominant in Bangla literature, or the parts of literature which are interpreted as modern Bangla literature. The evolution of Bengali literature from ancient times has been influenced by some literary periodicals, but this new change looks devastating. What's happening with the poetry then? Why are the readers falling on nonfiction writers only?



It has been criticized that these young writers are also good advertisers of their works. They use eye-catching themes and titles. They try to motivate young people by telling them that it's easy to get success if they read these books. Also, most of these writers have huge fan-followers on social media, and this is the way they get readers and buyers of their books quickly. Experienced and senior writers can't compete with these young writers as they have specific readers through a market capturing policy. Nuclear scientist Dr Faizur Rahman Al Siddique is an example. He has been publishing his book since a long back but 'couldn't manage his readers as these young technologically advanced writers have. However, his book 'Bangalir Joy, Bangalir Berthota' (Victory of Bengalis, Failure of Bengalis') got the top publishing company "Bangla Prakash" through the use of social media at last. Doesn't it prove that it's a politics in collecting readers?



However, there are also ways to get readers of poetry and to cultivate literature in our heart. First, young literary writers should come forward who will write literature and create readers. Publishers should inspire bringing novels and poetry to the market. Newspapers should highlight and advertise literary works. Senior writers should inspire young ones. Educational institutions should have active libraries where literature can be read. Literary festivals and competitions should be organized so that readers can roam around the field of literature. After all, a new push should be given to make this situation better.



Once people loved literary works more than anything they used to read. They loved to be lost in the hole of the poetry. They glorified their heart reading literature and made their house and office overloaded with literary books. I hope this comes back again, and people get pleasure through reading literature.



The writer was a Fulbright TEA Fellow, Montana State University, USA. He writes on contemporary issues, education, and literature

































