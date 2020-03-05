When politicians replace businessmen and vice versa



M A Razzaq



At present, not only males, females are also equally involved and indulged in corruption including sex trade, extortion, money laundering, fake currency, illegal arms and drugs etc. The birth, name, fame and flourish of Shamima Noor Papiya is one of the worst example of political fattening in multiple fields in a society under political, business and administrative shelter.



Not only Papiya, there are leaders like GK Shamim, Shamrat, Khaled, Enamul and many more who took birth in the rein of the ruling political party, which is in power for three consecutive terms.



At the moment, the whole administration and related agencies are busy to collect possible information from the arrested leaders but would they be able to dig the soil deep to find the big fishes behind the flourishing of crime and criminals bearing political, business and administrative identity and important positions in local and national politics.

We believe our respectable members of law enforcement agencies including RAB are efficient enough to find out the mystery and mysterious personalities behind crime and criminals. But in the long run they have professional limitations and so could not complete the investigations against the wish and will of related administration. In reality, reviewing the overall prevailing situation, unbelievable corruptions in different sectors especially banking, education and financial sectors followed by gambling, casino, rape and gang-rape, murder and extra-judicial killings, the birth, rise and flourish of extra ordinary leaders, strangulated both administration and democracy to embrace silent and secret death.



Whatsoever may be the consent and comments of our policy makers, veteran politicians the outstanding truth is, administration has been limping severely and democracy and democratic practice is now questionable. Least possibility to recover from manmade injuries and wounds mainly affecting the CNS-central nervous system of a nation. When head is affected and infected severely then the medial cure rate is very minimum except depending on Allah Almighty and waiting with patience to hear the death news! A crime cannot run for long time and a criminal cannot survive for long in a society, in a nation unless and until they are being harboured by related political, business and high government officials.



The saddest tragedy is that today our parliament is mostly occupied by businessmen which is obviously responsible for a negative impact on democracy and democratic ideas and practice to a greater extent. According to a report, published in newspaper there are some 182 businessmen in the 11the general election which accounts 61.07 per cent of the total number of honourable members of the parliament. If business and businessmen replaces politics and politicians, then definitely democracy and democratic practice will leave the parliament and gradually become questionable and ruined.



The influence of money, business and trading is directly or indirectly responsible to buy the moral values of politicians, bureaucrats, government employees, common people and related agencies. Our businessmen are graced with finest quality to attract and convince people in their favour and virtually misappropriate public money by managing all related humble servants of the republic according to their wish and status. It would not be wrong to write that in most of the cases, servants of the republic has lost their identity, image, personality and turned to servants of the politicians, leaders and businessmen due to their clandestine role, greed and involvement in corruption, directly or indirectly.

In general businessmen are full of need, greed, financial thirst and hunger. Always they are in a syndicated and secret mood to misappropriate public and national wealth, grant huge loan amounts from nationalized and private banks beyond refundable capacity, under strong political consideration and recommendations. Our political leaders are very much kind hearted and generous, full of shame and shyness, as such they cannot refuse anyone close to them, under agreed terms and condition.



Not only that, Directors of Banks are also enough greedy to avail unwanted loan amounts in their name and family members from their own bank, state owned banks and other commercial banks by influencing power and position. Above all, concerned supervising authorities including Bangladesh Bank and ministry of finance are quite indifferent rather reluctant to this alarming issue prevailing in banking and financial sector.



Time has come for self identification and assessment of the overall situation with honesty, transparency and prudence followed by gradual rectification at personal, social and national level. In our thoughts, Parliament must be formed with qualified, honest, devoted and dedicated persons with outstanding contribution in politics, for at least twenty years under the banner of a single political party.



The system of political privilege to intruders, businessmen and non-political personalities must be stopped for the sake of the dignity of parliament and its honest, effective, corruption free and people welfare oriented functioning. Meantime, local and national politics must be groomed with honest and qualified leaders from respectable and educated family background, sound personal and social image with leadership qualities to stand and speak for the people's right and welfare instead of capturing business and trading of illegal and unsocial markets.



On the top, political and public leaders by virtue of their power and position must come out of persistent vegetative state (pvs )-a medical disorder of consciousness in which patients with severe brain damage are in a state of partial arousal rather than true awareness. Our failure in bold, honest and impartial initiative to punish the real criminals and godfathers will not only spoil the image of politics but will also damage democracy and development.



We still believe some of our respected leaders will never and ever compromise to any injustice, any crises and will be able to bring a radical change in politics remembering the contributions of leaders like Hussein Shaheed Suhrawardy, Mawlana Abdul Hamid Khan Bashani, Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and many more.



The writer is freelance contributor























