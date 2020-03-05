

A new dawn for Afghanistan



We welcome the move as it will bring much needed stability to a country which was thrown into the dark ages in the nineties and then wracked by violence and conflict. Afghanistan had been in turmoil since the late 70s when the Soviet Union sent troops there to support a communist regime and the Mujahedin formed the formidable opposition.



Later, the Mujahedin were replaced by the Taliban and tried to impose a rigid Sharia based rule in the country, proscribing schools for women, music and entertainment. However, the clause of the recent agreement states that the US forces must move out of the country within 14 months and the Taliban will move away from a policy of confrontation of belligerence to open dialogue with the Western backed government.



This is surely a move towards a constructive beginning since wars, intimidation and death cannot solve any difference, which is especially true for Afghanistan - a country that could not be subdued even by the might of the British Empire. Naturally, the deal came after protracted negotiations and now it's up to the signatories to sincerely commit themselves in giving it material form. But there is a valuable lesson to be learnt from decades' long Afghan conflict: no foreign power can conquer and rule in a country where the people are opposed to outside intervention.











This was true in Vietnam and now it's proved once more for Afghanistan. At the same time, the clans of Afghanistan, including the groups Al Qaeda and the Taliban need to realise that internal feud will only bring suffering and hardship for the nation and so, a strategic alliance needs to be formed to make the country stable. Firstly, there has to be a formal pledge for the renunciation of sorts of suicide attacks which have killed and maimed thousands. Then, the factions must unify to express a desire to work for peace.



