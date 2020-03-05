Video
Thursday, 5 March, 2020, 4:44 AM
latest
Home Countryside

World Wildlife Day observed in Rajshahi

Published : Thursday, 5 March, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 17
Our Correspondent

RAJSHAHI, Mar 4: The World Wildlife Day-2020 was observed in the district on Tuesday with the theme "Sustaining All Life on Earth".




Marking the Day, Department of Wildlife and Nature Conservation, Department of Social Forestry and Deputy Commissioner's office organised a discussion meeting at the seminar hall of Shahid AHM Kamruzzaman Central Park.
Environmentalists and experts at the discussion unequivocally called for proper conservation of wildlife for maintaining environmental balance. They also stressed the need for more public awareness about the importance of the wildlife as its existence is very important for protecting biodiversity.
Some voluntary organisations including Bangladesh Biodiversity Conservation Federation, Bangladesh Livestock Society (BLS), Better Nature and Society and Save the Nature and Life supported the programme. Additional DC (Education & ICT) Muhammad Kamruzzaman addressed the discussion as chief guest while BLS General Secretary Dr Hemayetul Islam, Veterinary Surgeon of Rajshahi City Corporation Dr Farad Hossain, and Chairman of Save the Nature and Life Society Mizanur Rahman also spoke at the meeting as special guests while Divisional Forest Officer Zillur Rahman chaired it.
Professor Bidhan Chandra Das of the Department of Zoology and Professor Jalal Uddin Sarder of the Department of Veterinary and Animal Sciences at Rajshahi University highlighted the importance of protecting wildlife in their multimedia presentations.



