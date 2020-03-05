World Wildlife Day observed in Rajshahi













Marking the Day, Department of Wildlife and Nature Conservation, Department of Social Forestry and Deputy Commissioner's office organised a discussion meeting at the seminar hall of Shahid AHM Kamruzzaman Central Park.

Environmentalists and experts at the discussion unequivocally called for proper conservation of wildlife for maintaining environmental balance. They also stressed the need for more public awareness about the importance of the wildlife as its existence is very important for protecting biodiversity.

Some voluntary organisations including Bangladesh Biodiversity Conservation Federation, Bangladesh Livestock Society (BLS), Better Nature and Society and Save the Nature and Life supported the programme. Additional DC (Education & ICT) Muhammad Kamruzzaman addressed the discussion as chief guest while BLS General Secretary Dr Hemayetul Islam, Veterinary Surgeon of Rajshahi City Corporation Dr Farad Hossain, and Chairman of Save the Nature and Life Society Mizanur Rahman also spoke at the meeting as special guests while Divisional Forest Officer Zillur Rahman chaired it.

