Human chain protests attack on principal





Teachers of Government Bangabandhu College, Sheikh Fazilatunnesa Government Women's College, Sheikh Hasina High School and College, Satpara Government College, Kotalipara Sheikh Luthfur Rahman College, and Ramdia Government SK College joined the programme.

Later, they held a protest rally where teachers of various colleges spoke.

The speakers said police are yet to detain the perpetrators. They threatened to wage movement across the country if the culprits are not arrested within the next 72 hours.

Earlier, on Sunday night, some masked miscreants attacked the principal, leaving him seriously injured.































