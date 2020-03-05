6 killed in road mishaps in 5 dists





NOAKHALI: A female school teacher and her two-year-old daughter were killed in a road accident in Begumganj Upazila of the district on Wednesday.

Three other persons including the schoolteacher's two other daughters were also injured in the accident that occurred in Salamer Dokan area at around 9am.

The deceased were identified as Poly Rani Majumder, 26, a teacher of Mir Alipur Government Primary School, and her daughter Mitika Dey Midi. Sub-Inspector (SI) of Chowmuhany Highway Police Station (PS) Ripon said a pickup van smashed a CNG-run auto-rickshaw carrying the five people, leaving two dead on the spot and three others injured.

BRAHMANBARIA: A police constable was killed when a truck ran over him in Khariala Bus Stand area in Ashuganj Upazila of the district early Wednesday.

Deceased Syed Hossain, 58, was the son of Mir Ahmed of Purba Kodala area in Rangunia Upazila of Chattogram. He worked as a police constable in Ashuganj PS.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of the PS Md Jabed Mahmud said a goods-laden truck hit Syed Hossain, while he was crossing a road on the Dhaka-Sylhet Highway at early hours, leaving him dead on the spot.

The body was sent to Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

GOPALGANJ: A Bangladesh army man was killed and two others were injured when a speeding truck rammed his motorcycle in Sadar Upazila of the district on Tuesday afternoon.

Deceased Achintya Kumar Biswas, 35, was a lance corporal at Rangpur Cantonment, and the son of Joydev Biswas of Kadambari Village in Rajoir Upazila of Madaripur District.

A truck rammed the bike at Tentulia under Ulpur Union in Gopalganj Sadar Upazila, leaving the army man dead on the spot and his wife Bashona Biswas 30, and her friend Juthi, 29, seriously injured.

The injured were admitted to a local hospital.

Gopalganj Sadar PS SI Mukul confirmed the incident.

BARISHAL: A motorcyclist was killed in a road accident in Charamoddi Bus Stand area under Bakerganj Upazila of the district on Monday morning.

Deceased Pankaj was the son of Nitai Chandra of Charamoddi Village.

Bakerganj PS OC Abul Kalam said Pankaj's bike collided head-on with a passenger bus in the said area, leaving him dead on the spot.

KURIGRAM: A minor boy was killed as a motorcycle ran over him on the Nageshwari-Fulbari Road at Panakuri Member Para Village in Nageshwari Upazila in the district on Monday morning.

Deceased Rakib, 3, was the son of Altaf Hossen of the village. Local sources said Rakib came to the road in front of their house in the morning. At that time, a speeding motorcycle hit him, leaving him seriously injured.

He was rushed to Upazila Health Complex where he was declared dead.

Some two years ago, Altaf's another son was also killed as an easy-bike ran over him at the same place.

























