Thursday, 5 March, 2020, 4:44 AM
Female tourist found dead at Kalapara

Published : Thursday, 5 March, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 26
Our Correspondent

KALAPARA, PATUAKHALI, Mar 4: Police recovered a female tourist's body from a local residential hotel in Kuakata area under Kalapara Upazila of the district early Tuesday.
Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Mohipur Police Station Moniruzzaman said the deceased Ishita, 19, boarded the room 108 of the Hotel Holiday Inn along with one Razzak on February 29 last. They identified selves as the residents of Keshabpur Upazila in Jashore District.
The OC also said Razzak went into hiding after the incident, and police found injury mark around the neck of the body.
The body was sent to morgue for an autopsy, and an unnatural death case was filed in this connection, the OC added.


