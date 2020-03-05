Video
Eleven nabbed with drugs

Published : Thursday, 5 March, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 25
Our Correspondents

Eleven people including two Chinese nationals were arrested with drugs in separate drives in four districts- Rajshahi, Khulna, Laxmipur and Barishal, in four days.
RAJSHAHI: The Department of Narcotics Control (DNC) arrested a university student along with 500 grams of heroin worth about Tk 50 lakh from Katakhali area of the city on Tuesday afternoon.
Detained Minarul Islam, 25, is a resident of Hakimpur area in Chapainawabganj Sadar Upazila.
Minarul claimed that he is an honours third year student of Islamic History and Culture Department at Islamic University in Kushtia.
Ali Aslam Hossen, deputy director (DD) of Rajshahi DNC, said, on information that a man was smuggling heroin to Dhaka from Chapainawabganj, they set up a check post at Katakhali and started searching vehicles.
At one stage, they nabbed Minarul from a bus of 'National Travels' and recovered the heroin from his body, said Ali Aslam.
During primary interrogation, Minarul confessed that he was carrying the drugs for Tk 50,000, the official also said.
A case under the Narcotics Control Act was filed with Katakhali Police Station (PS) in this connection, the DNC DD added.
KHULNA: Members of Bangladesh Coast Guard (BCG) West Zone arrested five drug peddlers including two Chinese nationals along with 300 bottles of foreign liquor near Mongla Port in Bagerhat District on Sunday midnight.
Acting on a tip-off, a special BCG team led by Operation Officer of BCG West Zone Lt Imtiaz Alam raided the area and arrested the five along with the liquor.
The arrested two Bangladeshis are Hasnat, 28, and Rumon Sikder, 32, and the three Chinese are Jerry, 26, Jack Xia, 33, and Fu Hong, 33.
BCG handed over the arrested to Mongla PS for taking legal steps.
KAMALNAGAR, LAXMIPUR: Police arrested two drug takers along with nine yaba tablets from Char Folkon area in Kamalnagar Upazila of the district on Sunday night.
The arrested are Gias Uddin and Jasim Uddin of the area.
Officer-in-Charge of Kamalnagar PS Muhammad Nurul Absar said a case under the Narcotics Control Act was filed with the PS in this connection, and the arrested were sent to court on Monday.
BARISHAL: Police arrested three persons along with 31 yaba tablets near Sher-e-Bangla Medical College Hospital (SBMCH) in the city on Saturday night.
The arrested are: Jaglul Morshed Prince, general secretary of AL Ward No. 28, and his associates Riaz, 21, and Sujon, 23.
Police raided a house near SBMCH on Saturday night and arrested the three with the yaba.


