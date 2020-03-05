Video
Thursday, 5 March, 2020, 4:43 AM
Thrust on preventing early marriage to protect children from malnutrition

Published : Thursday, 5 March, 2020 at 12:00 AM
Our Correspondent

GAIBANDHA, Mar 4: Speakers at a function here on Wednesday underscored the need for preventing early marriage anyhow to protect the children from malnutrition and reduce their mortality rate.
'Social awareness and motivation is very important and essential for sustainable prevention of early marriage and child pregnancy in a bid to build a happy and prosperous country', they said.
They came up with the comments while addressing a discussion meeting on prevention of early marriage on the premises of Poura Shaheed Minar of the town here on Wednesday noon.
SKS Foundation, a local NGO, arranged the function under its Reducing Harmful Traditional Practices project-2nd circle in cooperation with VSO-Bangladesh.
Additional Deputy Commissioner (General) Alamgir Kabir Saikat addressed the function as chief guest on behalf of DC Abdul Matin and Deputy Director of Department of Youth Development Tofayel Ahmed Khan spoke at the event as special guest.
With mayor of Gaibandha Municipality Advocate Shah Masud Zahangir Kabir Milon in the chair, the function was also addressed, among others, by Assistant Director of SKS Foundation Khandakar Zahid Sarwar, Deputy  Programme Manager- Youth of VSO Bangladesh Tazeen Hossain, Project Manager Lovely Khatun and Senior Journalist Sarker Mohammad Shahiduzzaman.
The speakers, in their speech, said child and early marriage is a curse, and it has a bad impact on population growth and women's health and also causes the untimely death of women.
The government alone or any single organisation is not capable to check the child marriage until all the stakeholders like officials, community leaders, teachers, public representatives, social workers, NGO activists and journalists came forward with positive attitude in this regard, they added.
Chief Guest ADC Alamgir Kaibr, in his speech, emphasised stopping the early marriage in the society through raising awareness to the people including the char dwellers here and building rigorous movement in the society without delay.
He also sought whole-hearted cooperation of women affairs officers, social services officers, family planning officers, district registrar, district information officer, and the media men to stop the early marriage to achieve the sustainable development goals by 2030.
Later, a drama on 'Moynar Shwapno' was staged to create awareness about early marriage.
Earlier, a rally was also brought out from the Shaheed Minar premises, which ended at the same venue after parading the main roads of the town.



















