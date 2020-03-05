Video
Thursday, 5 March, 2020, 4:43 AM
Countryside

2 held on rape charge

Published : Thursday, 5 March, 2020
Countryside Desk

Two persons including a doctor were arrested for allegedly raping a nurse and a minor girl in separate incidents in two districts- Satkhira and Sirajganj, in two days.
SATKHIRA: A doctor was arrested on Saturday for allegedly raping a nurse after spiking her drink in the district town.
The arrested person is Sirajul Islam, doctor of Shimul Clinic of the town.
Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Satkhira Sadar Police Station (PS) Mustafizur Rahman said Sirajul used to harass the nurse after she joined the hospital around 15 days back.
He gave the nurse a spiked drink at night on February 26. Later, Sirajul and hospital staff Mahamud took her to the roof and raped her. Clinic Owner Shaidul Islam and his son Mithun locked the victim inside a bathroom for two days and did not allow her to contact her family.
Police rescued the girl on Friday night after the victim's family approached them.
The nurse filed a case against the doctor, clinic owner and his son in this connection. Police are trying to arrest the other accused, the OC added.




SIRAJGANJ: a youth was arrested for allegedly raping a minor girl in Chauhali Upazila of the district on Friday.
The arrested youth is Jahidul Islam, a resident Sayedpur Village in the upazila. Enayetpur PS OC Masud Pervez said Jahidul lured the four-year-old girl with Tk 10 and took her to his house where he raped her on Feb 27.
Police arrested Jahidul after the victim's mother filed a case against him on Friday evening, the OC added.


