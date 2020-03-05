Raipur UNO takes step to discourage guide book business





The UNO asked all concerned for stopping the business and suggested the school authorities to hold awareness meeting with guardians.

In order to ban sale of guide books, a meeting was held at her office recently, which was attended by education officials, academic supervisors, school teachers and a number of guide book publishers.

The teachers have been instructed to refrain from using guide books and the publishers to lift guide books from the markets.

According to the Daily Observer report, the rampant guide book business was taking place at the upazila involving teachers, sales agents and publishers. The business was taking place on the basis of commission sharing.

The main allegation was made against the head teachers of 30 secondary schools for persuading the students to buy guide books.



































