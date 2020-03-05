Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 5 March, 2020, 4:43 AM
latest
Home Countryside

Raipur UNO takes step to discourage guide book business

Published : Thursday, 5 March, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 21
Our Correspondent

RAIPUR, LAXMIPUR, Mar 4:  Responding to a Daily Observer report appeared on February 25 on wholesale guide book business, Raipur Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) Sabrin Chowdhury has gone hard on this unfair practice.
The UNO asked all concerned for stopping the business and suggested the school authorities to hold awareness meeting with guardians.
In order to ban sale of guide books, a meeting was held at her office recently, which was attended by education officials, academic supervisors, school teachers and a number of guide book publishers.
The teachers have been instructed to refrain from using guide books and the publishers to lift guide books from the markets.
According to the Daily Observer report, the rampant guide book business was taking place at the upazila involving teachers, sales agents and publishers. The business was taking place on the basis of commission sharing.
The main allegation was made against the head teachers of 30 secondary schools for persuading the students to buy guide books.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
World Wildlife Day observed in Rajshahi
Human chain protests attack on principal
6 killed in road mishaps in 5 dists
Female tourist found dead at Kalapara
Eleven nabbed with drugs
Thrust on preventing early marriage to protect children from malnutrition
Coast Guard and police members seized 12 fishing boats on Tuesday
2 held on rape charge


Latest News
Global growth to dip below last year's rate: IMF chief
Bloomberg suspends campaign, endorses Biden
Bangladesh eyes more investment, trade with image boost: FM
BNP demands deferment of CCC polls
BGB can't avert responsibility in Khagrachhari deaths:NHRC
3 committees in each district formed to check coronavirus: Minister
Judge's transfer an ominous sign for judiciary, rule of law: TIB
College student found hanging
Housewife 'kills self' jumping into flame
New gas field discovered in Cumilla
Most Read News
Kuwait restricts entry from Bangladesh, 9 other nations
Bangladeshi infected with coronavirus in Italy
Suddhananda Mahathero passes away
Ship-breaking industry: Emerging sector of economy
Why transfer of Pirojpur district judge unlawful, asks HC
Top Berlin film fest prize for Iranian director
India to lift onion export ban on March 15
Tigers seal ODI series trouncing Zimbabwe in nail biting match
Gonoforum dissolves central committee amid brawl
Freight handlers urge govt not to employ foreign workers
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft