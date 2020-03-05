Four detained on different charges in three districts





JOYPURHAT: Members of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB), in an anti-narcotics drive, detained a man along with a firearm, bullets and lethal weapons from Sadar Upazila of the district on Tuesday night. Detained Zakaria Hossain Rocky, 35, is a resident of Puranpoil Bazar area in the upazila. He is accused in 10 cases, including arms and mugging.

RAB sources said, on information, a team of RAB conducted a drive in Agriculture Information Service (AIS) Centre in Puranapoil Bazar at night and caught him red-handed. A pistol, a magazine, three bullets, 10 lethal weapons, 80 empty bottles of phensedyl syrup and some equipment were recovered from his possession.

Joypurhat RAB Camp Commander Additional Superintendent of Police MM Mohaimenur Rashid said Zakaria is an active member of criminal group 'Kadamati'.

He was handed over to the police after filing a case under Arms Act, the official added.

RANGAMATI: Two persons were arrested on different charges in separate drives in Naniarchar and Sadar upazilas of the district early Tuesday. In a drive, Bangladesh army arrested an accused in a murder case from Naniarchar Upazila early Tuesday.

Arrested Diganta Chakma is a resident of 19 Mile area in the upazila, and an accused in a murder of five persons including the former UPDF leader Jyoti Chakma Barma, said police. Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Naniarchar Police Station (PS) Md Kabir Hossen said, on information, Naniarchar Army Zone raided the said area and nabbed him.

Later, they handed him over to the PS, the OC added.

On the other hand, Members of Bangladesh Army and RAB arrested an arms supplier and toll collector from Sadar Upazila of the district early Tuesday.

Arrested Shankhadish Barua is a resident of Kutukchhari Bazaar in the upazila, and an accused in extortion cases filed with Kotwali PS, said the RAB sources.

RAB-7 Official Major Shamim Sarker said Shankhadish used to supply arms to the UPDF and Jana Sanghati Samity (JSS) in guise of timber trader in Chattogram Hill Tracts and collect extortion on behalf of the organisations. He looks after the ration, clothes, firearms, gunpowder and economic affairs for the UPDF and JSS, Major Shamim added. The army and RAB jointly raided the said area and nabbed him. They also recovered a foreign revolver, three bullets and toll receipts from his possession, the RAB official added.

JASHORE: A special team of Jashore Battalion of Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) arrested a hundi trader and seized a large amount of foreign currencies from his possession. The special team of Jashore Battalion (49 BGB) conducted a search operation at Amrakhali check post on the Jashore-Benapole border at around 3pm on Monday.

At that time, the BGB team searched in a Dhaka-bound passenger bus of Saudia Paribahan from Benapole and seized 3,000 US dollars and 22,46,400 Indian rupees from a passenger.

Besides, the passenger Md Mozammel Haque Shahin, son of Abdur Rahim of Majdaha Village under Fatullah PS in Narayanganj District, was arrested from the bus. He was later handed over to Benapole Port PS along with the seized foreign currencies.





















