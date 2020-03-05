Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 5 March, 2020, 4:43 AM
latest
Home Countryside

Mentally-retarded son kills father

Published : Thursday, 5 March, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 27
Our Correspondents

PABNA, Mar 4: A mentally-retarded youth allegedly killed his father at Sadhupur Village in Sadar Upazila of the district early Tuesday.  
Deceased Alal Pramanik, 57, was a resident of the village.
Police arrested alleged killer Alamgir Hossen.
Officer-in-Charge of Pabna Sadar Police Station Nasim Ahmed said Alamgir mercilessly beat his father with a wooden stick, leaving him dead on the spot early Tuesday.  Being informed by locals, police arrested him on Tuesday morning.
Police recovered the body and sent it to Pabna General Hospital morgue for an autopsy.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
World Wildlife Day observed in Rajshahi
Human chain protests attack on principal
6 killed in road mishaps in 5 dists
Female tourist found dead at Kalapara
Eleven nabbed with drugs
Thrust on preventing early marriage to protect children from malnutrition
Coast Guard and police members seized 12 fishing boats on Tuesday
2 held on rape charge


Latest News
Global growth to dip below last year's rate: IMF chief
Bloomberg suspends campaign, endorses Biden
Bangladesh eyes more investment, trade with image boost: FM
BNP demands deferment of CCC polls
BGB can't avert responsibility in Khagrachhari deaths:NHRC
3 committees in each district formed to check coronavirus: Minister
Judge's transfer an ominous sign for judiciary, rule of law: TIB
College student found hanging
Housewife 'kills self' jumping into flame
New gas field discovered in Cumilla
Most Read News
Kuwait restricts entry from Bangladesh, 9 other nations
Bangladeshi infected with coronavirus in Italy
Suddhananda Mahathero passes away
Ship-breaking industry: Emerging sector of economy
Why transfer of Pirojpur district judge unlawful, asks HC
Top Berlin film fest prize for Iranian director
India to lift onion export ban on March 15
Tigers seal ODI series trouncing Zimbabwe in nail biting match
Gonoforum dissolves central committee amid brawl
Freight handlers urge govt not to employ foreign workers
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft