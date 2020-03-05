Mentally-retarded son kills father

PABNA, Mar 4: A mentally-retarded youth allegedly killed his father at Sadhupur Village in Sadar Upazila of the district early Tuesday.

Deceased Alal Pramanik, 57, was a resident of the village.

Police arrested alleged killer Alamgir Hossen.

Officer-in-Charge of Pabna Sadar Police Station Nasim Ahmed said Alamgir mercilessly beat his father with a wooden stick, leaving him dead on the spot early Tuesday. Being informed by locals, police arrested him on Tuesday morning.

Police recovered the body and sent it to Pabna General Hospital morgue for an autopsy.



















