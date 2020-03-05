Awal blasts Rezaul Karim on bail rejection



Pirojpur District AL organised a press conference at the party office in the town on Wednesday, where its president and former lawmaker AKMA Awal delivered a written speech. photo: observer

District AL President and former lawmaker AKMA Awal delivered his written speech at the conference.

He said Fisheries and Livestock Minister SM Rezaul Karim, MP, put pressure on District Judge Md Abdul Mannan in a bid to reject his and his wife's bail on Tuesday.

Earlier, Judge Md Abdul Mannan met the minister at his house in Nazirpur Upazila of the district on February 29 where they planned to reject the bail.

He also said Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC), influenced by Minister SM Rezaul Karim, filed three false cases against him and his wife.

He alleged that the minister is not a freedom fighter as he was only nine years old during the Liberation War. The relatives of SM Rezaul Karim have links with BNP-Jamaat and are largely involved in different corruptions. Among them, the minister's bother Noor Alam Shahin and his business partner Kamruzzman Shamim, a Juba League leader, took three costly jeeps recently from GK Shamim, owner of GK Builders of Dhaka.

Among others, Laila Parveen, district Mahila AL President and wife of AKMA Awal, Shajahan Khan Talukder, district AL Vice President, Advocate Kanailal Biswas, joint secretary also spoke at the meeting.

Meanwhile, Fisheries and Livestock Minister SM Rezaul Karim denied the allegations brought against him.





















