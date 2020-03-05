2 kill selves in two dists





BOGURA: A schoolboy killed self by hanging in Nandigram Upazila of the district on Monday afternoon.

Deceased Nazmul Hasan, 14, was an eighth-grader at Nandigram Muktijoddha Technical School, and the son of Islam Hossen of College Para area in Nandigram Municipality.

Local sources said Nazmul had demanded a motorcycle from his father who is a hawker and has no ability to buy it.

Failing to get the bike, Nazmul killed self from the ceiling of his room after returning home from the school.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to morgue for an autopsy.

BAGERHAT: A schoolboy killed self by hanging from a litchi tree near their house at Shibpur Village in Chitalmari Upazila of the district on Sunday night.

Deceased Momin Sheikh, 12, was the son of a former army member Mizanur Rahman Sheikh of the village, and a fifth-grader at Shibpur Government Primary School.

Family members said the deceased's seniors rebuked him over his study on Sunday evening. At that time, he went out of the house.

Later, family members found the hanging body.





















