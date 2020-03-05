Career fair at Eastern Univ





The objective of the Fair was to bring together employers, experienced professionals, and entry level talented individuals under one roof.









Syed Alamgir, Managing Director of Consumer Brands of ACI Limited graced the occasion as the Chief Guest.

The event included Nine career related sessions where different corporate leaders and Professors shared their valuable experiences and opinions on career issues.

Session Speakers were Prof Dr ABM Shahidul Islam, Syed Telayet Hossain, Comdore Golam Sadeq, Don Samdany, Abu Jafor Md Saleh, Rtn Md Mashequr Rahman Khan and Ataul Goni Osmani.

In his speech, the Chief Guest praised EU authority for organizing such an event. A day long career fair was held at Eastern University (EU) on Tuesday (3 March, 2020).The objective of the Fair was to bring together employers, experienced professionals, and entry level talented individuals under one roof.Syed Alamgir, Managing Director of Consumer Brands of ACI Limited graced the occasion as the Chief Guest.The event included Nine career related sessions where different corporate leaders and Professors shared their valuable experiences and opinions on career issues.Session Speakers were Prof Dr ABM Shahidul Islam, Syed Telayet Hossain, Comdore Golam Sadeq, Don Samdany, Abu Jafor Md Saleh, Rtn Md Mashequr Rahman Khan and Ataul Goni Osmani.In his speech, the Chief Guest praised EU authority for organizing such an event.