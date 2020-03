Members of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB-1) arrested six suspected members of inter-city dacoits gang from Dour Beribad area under Turag Thana of the capital on Tuesday night.

The suspected criminals have been committing robbery identifying themselves as members of Detective Branch (DB) of Police, said Commanding Officer of RAB-1 Lieutenant colonel Shafi Ullah Bulbul while he was briefing the newsmen at RAB-1 office in the city's Uttara on Wednesday. -BSS