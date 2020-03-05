Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 5 March, 2020, 4:42 AM
latest
Home City News

New gas field discovered in Cumilla

Published : Thursday, 5 March, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 27

New gas field discovered in Cumilla

New gas field discovered in Cumilla

CUMILLA, Mar 04: Bangladesh Petroleum Exploration and Production Company Limited (Bapex) announced discovery of a new gas field in Srikail of Cumilla's Muradnagar upazila on Tuesday.
The digging began on October 28 last year at Srikail East-1 gas field, the country's 28th gas field.
"After four months, Bapex found a gas layer last night (8pm)," said Mohsinur Rahman, in-charge of the gas field.
Bapex, the state owned gas and oil exploration entity, says it expects to produce 20 million cubic feet per day from the gas field located 3,065 metres below the surface.
Analysis is being done to estimate the gas reserve, water and gas pressure to make the gas field ready for production. The production work will start after a five-day experiment.
Currently, the gas pressure is 2,000 PSI, which is comparatively higher than other gas fields, said the in-charge.
There is a process plant near the gas field. A 10km pipeline will be constructed, he said, adding that Bapex is considering the discovery as a light of hope amid news that the country's gas reserve will be exhausted soon.    -UNB


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
BD eyes more investment, trade with image boost: FM
Career fair at Eastern Univ
Two new dengue patients reported
Three hurt as CU shuttle train collides with freight train
Six inter-city dacoits held in city
New gas field discovered in Cumilla
Biker killed as truck hits him in Jatrabari
Isolation ward exists, but no scanner to detect coronavirus in Khulna


Latest News
Global growth to dip below last year's rate: IMF chief
Bloomberg suspends campaign, endorses Biden
Bangladesh eyes more investment, trade with image boost: FM
BNP demands deferment of CCC polls
BGB can't avert responsibility in Khagrachhari deaths:NHRC
3 committees in each district formed to check coronavirus: Minister
Judge's transfer an ominous sign for judiciary, rule of law: TIB
College student found hanging
Housewife 'kills self' jumping into flame
New gas field discovered in Cumilla
Most Read News
Kuwait restricts entry from Bangladesh, 9 other nations
Bangladeshi infected with coronavirus in Italy
Suddhananda Mahathero passes away
Ship-breaking industry: Emerging sector of economy
Why transfer of Pirojpur district judge unlawful, asks HC
Top Berlin film fest prize for Iranian director
India to lift onion export ban on March 15
Tigers seal ODI series trouncing Zimbabwe in nail biting match
Gonoforum dissolves central committee amid brawl
Freight handlers urge govt not to employ foreign workers
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft