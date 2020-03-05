Biker killed as truck hits him in Jatrabari





The accident occurred when a speedy truck hit him near Mirzabari area under Jatrabari Thana at around 8am.

The deceased was identified as Md Hamim alias Amin Bhuiyan, 35, a resident of Demra Natun Bazar area.

Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH) police outpost in-charge Inspector Bacchu Mia confirmed the incident saying, "The victim was hit by a sand loaded truck in front of Rajmahal Hotel on his way to Uttara.

He was severely injured and rushed to DMCH by locals". The duty doctors declared him dead at around 9:30am. Jatrabari Thana police rushed to the spot and seized the truck, though the driver managed to flee from there. -BSS





























One motorbike rider was killed when a sand loaded truck hit him at city's Jatrabari area here on Wednesday.The accident occurred when a speedy truck hit him near Mirzabari area under Jatrabari Thana at around 8am.The deceased was identified as Md Hamim alias Amin Bhuiyan, 35, a resident of Demra Natun Bazar area.Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH) police outpost in-charge Inspector Bacchu Mia confirmed the incident saying, "The victim was hit by a sand loaded truck in front of Rajmahal Hotel on his way to Uttara.He was severely injured and rushed to DMCH by locals". The duty doctors declared him dead at around 9:30am. Jatrabari Thana police rushed to the spot and seized the truck, though the driver managed to flee from there. -BSS