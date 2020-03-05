Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 5 March, 2020, 4:42 AM
latest
Home City News

Youth stabbed dead in Ctg

Published : Thursday, 5 March, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 23
Staff Correspondent

CHATTOGRAM, Mar 04: A young man was stabbed to death reportedly by his friend over a trifling matter at Gobindarkhil in Patiya upazila on Tuesday night.
The victim was identified as Jasim Uddin, 24, son of Zahir Ahmed of the upazila.
Quoting locals, police said Jasim and his friend Emon had an altercation around 9:45am over the payment of a loan of Tk 150, borrowed by Emon. At one stage, Emon stabbed Jasim indiscriminately, leaving him critically injured, said Borhan Uddin, officer-in-charge of Patiya Police Station.
Later, he was taken to Patiya Upazila Health Complex where doctors declared him dead.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
BD eyes more investment, trade with image boost: FM
Career fair at Eastern Univ
Two new dengue patients reported
Three hurt as CU shuttle train collides with freight train
Six inter-city dacoits held in city
New gas field discovered in Cumilla
Biker killed as truck hits him in Jatrabari
Isolation ward exists, but no scanner to detect coronavirus in Khulna


Latest News
Global growth to dip below last year's rate: IMF chief
Bloomberg suspends campaign, endorses Biden
Bangladesh eyes more investment, trade with image boost: FM
BNP demands deferment of CCC polls
BGB can't avert responsibility in Khagrachhari deaths:NHRC
3 committees in each district formed to check coronavirus: Minister
Judge's transfer an ominous sign for judiciary, rule of law: TIB
College student found hanging
Housewife 'kills self' jumping into flame
New gas field discovered in Cumilla
Most Read News
Kuwait restricts entry from Bangladesh, 9 other nations
Bangladeshi infected with coronavirus in Italy
Suddhananda Mahathero passes away
Ship-breaking industry: Emerging sector of economy
Why transfer of Pirojpur district judge unlawful, asks HC
Top Berlin film fest prize for Iranian director
India to lift onion export ban on March 15
Tigers seal ODI series trouncing Zimbabwe in nail biting match
Gonoforum dissolves central committee amid brawl
Freight handlers urge govt not to employ foreign workers
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft