Youth stabbed dead in Ctg

CHATTOGRAM, Mar 04: A young man was stabbed to death reportedly by his friend over a trifling matter at Gobindarkhil in Patiya upazila on Tuesday night.

The victim was identified as Jasim Uddin, 24, son of Zahir Ahmed of the upazila.

Quoting locals, police said Jasim and his friend Emon had an altercation around 9:45am over the payment of a loan of Tk 150, borrowed by Emon. At one stage, Emon stabbed Jasim indiscriminately, leaving him critically injured, said Borhan Uddin, officer-in-charge of Patiya Police Station.

Later, he was taken to Patiya Upazila Health Complex where doctors declared him dead.







