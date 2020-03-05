Three injured as CU shuttle train collides with goods train



A shuttle train, carrying students of Chittagong University, collided head-on with a goods train at the port city's Sholoshahar Forest Gate on Wednesday, leaving two policemen and a train driver injured. photo : Observer

Mostafizur Rahman, officer-in-charge of Bangladesh Railway Police Station, said a number of compartments of the CU-bound shuttle train veered off the tracks after the collision with the goods train around 10:15 am, leaving three people, including locomaster Abdul Hel Baki, 55, of the shuttle train, injured.

The shuttle train was heading towards the port city from the university when the accident took place. Following the accident, train movement on Chattogram-Dohazari and Chattogram- Nazirhat routes remained suspended for more than four hours

